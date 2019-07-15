Mizzou Coach Barry Odom No Longer Has Poaching Issues With Vols

Missouri coach Barry Odom took his turn at SEC Media Days on Monday, and he was asked about his riff this summer with Tennessee. With a bowl ban looming for the Tigers this season, it appeared teams tried to poach some of Missouri’s players. Odom called out Tennessee for trying to grab some of his guys, but Odom says he has smoothed things over with Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Said Odom:”Jeremy and I spoke. I wasn’t just singling out one school. We were able to visit in person soon after that. We had meetings in Birmingham. Head coaches meetings. Yeah we’re okay. Everybody is a competitor and want to build their team as good as you can build it. When you’ve got good players, that’s a good thing. People want them, but I haven’t given another thought to that.”