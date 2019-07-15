Missing California mother who disappeared at campsite found

A 60-year-old Huntington Beach camper reported missing in Inyo County has been found safe, CBS News Los Angeles reported. The search for Sheryl Powell, 60, of Huntington Beach resumed Monday morning after she went missing in the Bristlecone Pine Forest area on Friday.

She was found alive by ground search team members near the Montenegro Springs area, near an area where her dog was found hours earlier.

Powell’s family said she is an experienced camper and hiker. Joe Powell, her husband of 40 years, dropped her off with her 5 pound dog Miley to take him for a walk while he went parked his vehicle. But when he returned a few minutes later, she was gone.

Trending News

- Advertisement -

Powell searched for his wife an hour before calling for help. He even called his office back in Huntington Beach.

“He was just flustered and said, ‘My wife is missing,'” coworker Jackie Morton said. The couple is known for going camping and hiking frequently. “They’re so experienced at this, so it’s mind boggling,” Morton said.

Because Powell is so experienced as a camper and hiker, her children feared the worst — until rescuers found her. Searchers say Powell was “resilient and strong but exhausted.”

Following her rescue, she was being examined at the nearby Bishop hospital.