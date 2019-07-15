Howard Future Ready Institutes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students at the Howard School are getting the training they need to land a job straight out of high school.

It’s all part of the Future Ready Institutes set up across the Hamilton County School District.

At Howard, Erlanger is helping students think about a career in the medical field.

Tiffany Nabors is the Health Science Teacher at the school.

She says 9th graders on campus are taking part in the health science curriculum, to get a certification by the time they graduate.

“They will gain either an EKG tech certification or become a certified medical assistant, and have the ability to work in the health care field as soon as they graduate from high school.

And then they can take that education and further it with either a two-year college degree, or a four-year college degree or even go past that.”

Some of the students may not know exactly which job they might want in the health care field.

But they are getting a base knowledge their first year.

Jamal Macon, Junior is a Freshman at the Howard School.

“So this program has gave me the opportunity to show them what I’m really made of. I get to come out, meet new people; let them know who I am. And get getting more of like mentors in life and it’s been very great.”