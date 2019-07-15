Dalton police release names from motel shooting, but no charges

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police release names from a deadly shooting over the weekend.

36 year old Gregory Eugene Walker was killed at a Motel 6 on Saturday morning.

He had called police to complain about noise from a room upstairs around 2:30 AM.

The officers didn’t find anything then. On a second call, he led them to a vacant room.

Less than an hour later, Walker was dead.

Witnesses say this time he went banging on a door, threatening the people inside.

When he tried to force his way in, 23 year old Jaycob Rory Kelsey of Dalton shot him.

Police say Kelsey is cooperating with them and it may be a case of self defense.

No charges have been filed at this point.

Walker’s body has been sent for an autopsy.