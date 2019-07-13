NAACP responds to HCSO investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Members of the NAACP held a press conference this afternoon to address concerns after two deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office used potential excessive force.

Chattanooga NAACP President Elenora Woods says she is “disgusted” about what had transpired with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office search of James Mitchell.

She believes he was “brutally raped.”

Mitchell’s attorney, Robin Flores says Mitchell suffered “multiple, anal injuries.”

The officers are being investigated for use of potential excessive force during a traffic stop.

Flores said, “this young lady was having to remind him to do something more than somebody not of color would not have to do. Is in essence just take it, not resist, not even say anything because you don’t wanna give these guys any reason to pull a trigger on you and in this particular instance, this particular officer defendant has killed one man once before in Rhea County, this could have been number two.”

This is still an ongoing investigation and we will update you as the case continues.