Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – July 12th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Our Break From The Intense Mid-Summer Heat Continues !



Expect some clouds, warm, and muggy weather through the morning. A few showers possible with lows in the low & mid 70’s, along with some patchy fog.

Mostly cloudy skies return for Friday with scattered mainly afternoon showers and storms. It won’t be as hot, with highs in the upper 80’s. A few lingering showers and storms remain for early Friday night with lows in the low 70’s.

The weekend looks unsettled, with scattered mainly afternoon showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday, along with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80’s and lows 71-75.

We probably will be a little unsettled for the beginning of next week, and that’s largely dependent on the track of Tropical Storm Barry. Highs remain in the upper 80’s to around 90, along with a few scattered late – day showers and storms possible each day.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

