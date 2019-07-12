Volunteers Needed At The Salvation Army

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Back to school season is right around the corner and many kids need help getting ready to get into the classroom.

The salvation army provides backpacks and supplies to kids in need.

- Advertisement -

But they need your help too!

The Salvation Army is calling for volunteers from all areas to step up and assist them starting August 4th.

Lt. James Harvin from the Chattanooga Salvation Army says, “The back to school season is one of the busiest times for the salvation army and so we need your help. We need help with several volunteer opportunities around Chattanooga including backpacks and other volunteer opportunities so please join us and volunteer and we can do the most good together.”

Related Article: Angel Tree program needs more sponsors

To sign up to volunteer, just go online to the Chattanooga salvation army website.