SEC on CBS Studio Host Adam Zucker Helps Preview Vols and SEC

SEC media days begin next week in Birmingham.

But for an early peek at what may lie ahead for Tennessee and other league teams, we caught up SEC on CBS studio host Adam Zucker.

When Adam Zucker looks at Tennessee, he can’t ignore offensive numbers.

The Vols were next to last in scoring in the SEC last year.

Said Zucker:”Got to get the points back up. They barely scored three touchdowns a game last season. This is a higher scoring game that we are in right now. I like that Jeremy Pruitt had a great recruiting class. And (quarterback) Jarrett Guarantano is already saying that Jim Chaney is doing wonders for him. That you’ve got two elite freshmen offensive tackles coming in, and at least one projected to start.”

But it still might be difficult for Tennessee to end their two year bowl drought.

Said Zucker:”As much as you want to circle Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Alabama. That bowl eligibility question is the last five games.”

For Georgia, The Dawgs led the S-E-C in rushing last year, and Zucker expects more of the same in 2019.

Said Zucker:”Just every year it’s just load up a couple of more running backs. Super pumped about the Notre Dame game since it’s a Georgia home game, we get that. You know just got to keep Jake Fromm healthy.”

And Zucker doesn’t expect much to change in Tuscaloosa either.

Said Zucker:”They’ve been in every college football playoff so far. I don’t know who is going to get in their way. They might drop a game, but that hasn’t stopped them in the past and most of Clemson’s D-line is in the NFL. (laughter)

And it won’t be long before we that iconic college football theme music to signal another season of the SEC on CBS.

Said Zucker:”If I’m doing a radio interview in the summer time, and they play that music, and I’m leaning back in my chair, I find myself suddenly sitting up in my chair. My pulse goes up a little bit. I have like a test animal reaction to it.”