R. Kelly arrested on federal sex trafficking charges

Kelly has already been charged with over 20 counts of sexual abuse. He was first charged in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse involving four women, some of them minors. In May, he was charged with an additional 11 felony counts, including some that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The charges in May stemmed from accusations from Jerhonda Pace, whose allegations were recounted in the Lifetime docu-series called “Surviving R. Kelly.”

In an explosive interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King in March, Kelly insisted none of the allegations against him were true, including accusations that he had has beaten, starved and held other women against their will — a so-called “sex cult.”

“Believe me, man! This is not me! They lying on me! They’re lying on me! I’m cool, bro,” he said standing and screaming.

News of Kelly’s arrest on Thursday was first reported by NBC News.