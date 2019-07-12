President tweets Bill Hagerty will run for U.S. Senate in Tennessee

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – Now that several potential Republican candidates have dropped out of the coming Senate race, Bill Hagerty is jumping in. Maybe.

Hagerty is currently the U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Friday afternoon, President Trump tweeted that he will be running for the U.S. Senate.

Hagerty ran the Trump campaign in Tennessee before being appointed ambassador after the election.

However, Hagerty, himself is not commenting on the race.

And the Trump tweet has since been deleted.

Tennessee loving Bill Hagerty, who was my Tennessee Victoy Chair and is now the very outstanding Ambassador to Japan, will be running for the U.S. Senate. He is strong on crime, borders & our 2nd A. Loves our Military & our Vets. Has my Complete & Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

Several news outlets have picked up on the tweet.

And the Hill reports that both Senators Alexander and Blackburn have spoken to the President this week about encouraging Hagerty to run.

Political watchers have been debating who would run for the seat after both Gov. Bill Haslam and Representative Mark Green announced this week that they are NOT running for the seat.

Hagerty is a native of Nashville who became a private equity investor and a political advisor for Republicans.

He chaired the successful drive to bring an MLS team to Nashville.

Hagerty has worked for George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, Governor Bill Haslam before becoming the Trump Victory chair for Tennessee.