EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Top Golf could be coming to East Ridge.

A spokesperson for the sports entertainment company says they are excited about the possibility of coming to the Chattanooga area.

But they don’t have any information to share at this time.

The East Ridge City manager says Top Golf representatives dropped off a shell permit.

It includes site development plans and drawings.

The proposed project site would be behind the Bass Pro Shops, off Camp Jordan Parkway.