Organizers detail the new Big 9 Roots festival coming in October

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A new festival is coming to Chattanooga to celebrate the rich history of what was once know as The Big 9.

News 12 Now’s TAYLOR BISHOP has the details.

- Advertisement -

The Big 9 Roots Festival will celebrate the African-American musicians past and present in Chattanooga.

“I think one of the ear that plague our community today is that our young people are disconnected from our history, and we want to bring that connection together”

Today Board members of the festival described why this family friendly event is so important to the city.

“The Chattanooga roots Festival is gonna be something very important, history wise to inspire us to look at our history because a lot of our history is disappearing”

The Big 9 Roots festival will have two stages with local jazz, blues and grassroot bands preforming.

“The MLK area has become a more diverse community and as we embrace that change we want to be able to hold on to that history as well”

On October 5th MLK boulevard will shut down for concert goers to enjoy.

“Featured acts and artists that preformed on the Big 9, that preformed Clyde Stubblefield so were very excited about having that”

Board members say this is a way to restore some of the rich African American History around us.

In downtown Chattanooga Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.