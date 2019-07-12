CFC Man Up After Going a Man Down to Win Playoff Opener

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After going a man down late in the first half, the CFC were still able to man up and win their playoff opener 3-0 over Inter Nashville on Friday night at Fort Finley. The two teams clashed in the semifinals of the Southeast Conference. With the match still scoreless near the 45th minute, Chattanooga’s Mason Walsh picked up a red card for an altercation. That meant the CFC played the entire second half with ten men. Didn’t faze the boys in blue. In the 47th minute, Gabriel Torres chased down the ball for a pass to Alun Webb for an easy header in front of the net to make it 1-0. Moments later on a free kick from Chattanooga’s Caleb Cole, the Nashville keeper let the ball slip through his hands. It was an open net, and ‘Zeca’ knocked it in to make it 2-0. Chattanooga added one more goal for the 3-0 victory. The CFC will now play Asheville Saturday night at 7:30 in the Southeast Conference finals at Fort Finley.