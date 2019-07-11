Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – July 11th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Scattered Storms Will Finally Cool Us Off !



Fair to partly cloudy, but only spotty showers possible through the morning. Very warm and muggy again, with lows between 75 & 79.

Thursday Afternoon: Scattered showers and storms will move in from the North & Northwest later today, as a cool front gets a little bit closer. TAKE NOTE : Some of these storms could be quite strong, with potentially heavy rain, lightning, and high winds.

Highs won’t be as hot between, we’ll see between 90-92, and those high temps should hit early in the afternoon. A few lingering showers and storms will continue into Thursday night, with lows in the low 70’s.

A few scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible again for Friday, with more clouds and a few weekend showers, all depending on the track on what will be Hurricane Barry near the Louisiana Coast by Saturday. Highs may stay in the 80’s for a few days and a break in the heat may continue through next Monday.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

