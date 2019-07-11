Seven indicted in Silverdale Detention overdose investigation

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Seven people have been indicted over drugs at the Silverdale Detention Center.

The investigation began when two inmates overdosed inside the jail.

- Advertisement -

Both were taken to the hospital, in addition to a Core Civic employee who was exposed.

The inmates were treated and released.

But investigators say the Core Civic employee, Alixzadra Kesley, actually supplied the drugs to the inmates.

They say she was fired immediately.

The drugs involved were heroin and methamphetamine.

On July 3rd, the following suspects were indicted:

Alixzadra Kesley, former Core Civic employee, charged with:

Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution, Conspiracy to Possess Contraband in a Penal Institution, Reckless Endangerment

Summer Wright, Core Civic Inmate, charged with: Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution, Conspiracy to Possess Contraband in a Penal Institution, Reckless Endangerment

Destiny Mikel, Core Civic Inmate (released), charged with:

Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution, Conspiracy to Possess Contraband in a Penal Institution, Reckless Endangerment

Jamie Davis, Core Civic Inmate, charged with:

Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution, Conspiracy to Possess Contraband in a Penal Institution, Reckless Endangerment

David Jolley charged with: Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution, Conspiracy to Possess Contraband in a Penal Institution, Reckless Endangerment

Johnathan Summers charged with:

Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution, Conspiracy to Possess Contraband in a Penal Institution, Reckless Endangerment

William Baker charged with:

Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution, Conspiracy to Possess Contraband in a Penal Institution, Reckless Endangerment

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett stated, “Even though indictments have been handed down, this is still considered an active investigation.”

“We are committed to preserving the safety and wellbeing of those within our correctional facility and maintaining the integrity of our agency’s operations.”