Rhea Co Native Andy Webb Named East Hamilton Basketball Coach

(Hamilton Co Schools release) Local Rhea County and Maryville College standout Andy Webb will lead the East Hamilton Hurricanes for the 2019-2020 basketball season. He will take over for longtime coaching great Frank Jones who stepped down earlier this spring. Coach Webb comes to East Hamilton from the storied Science Hill basketball program. He was an assistant coach at Science Hill.

“Coach Webb comes to us with years of experience both as a player and a coach at many levels. His energy and expertise will contribute greatly towards advancing the successes of our boys’ basketball program. We are very excited about the future of East Hamilton basketball,” Said Brent Eller, principal of East Hamilton.

“I want to thank Principal Eller and his administrative staff for this great privilege and honor- to lead the East Hamilton boys’ basketball program and I want to thank Coach Frank Jones for the time he devoted to these players and to this program over the past year,” said Coach Webb. “East Hamilton has such a great community and my wife and I are excited about this opportunity to continue to build on this program’s successes.”

Athletic Director, Keitha Booker, said of Webb and the selection process, “I am proud of the effort put into this coaching search. When we started the process we were not only looking for a coach but “THE COACH” to take this program to the next level. Our administrative team spent a considerable amount of time with this process and did a tremendous job of narrowing down to our top candidates for the job. We are very confident that Coach Webb has the skills and disposition to lead our students both on and off the court. We look forward to a very exciting year this year and years to come!”