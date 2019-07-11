Miss Tennessee visits Chattanooga to raise awareness for Autism

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The new Miss Tennessee, Brianna Mason, is using her new crown to raise awareness about Autism.
She is a first grade teacher from Nashville.
She has a special place in her heart for the cause and she wants Tennessee to become a more inclusive state for those who have autism.
“I really want people to become aware and educated about Autism. Because 1 in 59 children are being diagnosed with autism this year and so its a really big issue and I want people to just be aware and educated. So that’s one of my main things that I want to accomplish.”
Brianna is the first African-American Miss Tennessee.
She won the crown just two weeks ago.
Brianna will represent the state in the Miss America Pageant in September.
Right now she is on a media tour across Tennessee.