Miss Tennessee visits Chattanooga to raise awareness for Autism

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The new Miss Tennessee, Brianna Mason, is using her new crown to raise awareness about Autism.

She is a first grade teacher from Nashville.

- Advertisement -

She has a special place in her heart for the cause and she wants Tennessee to become a more inclusive state for those who have autism.

“I really want people to become aware and educated about Autism. Because 1 in 59 children are being diagnosed with autism this year and so its a really big issue and I want people to just be aware and educated. So that’s one of my main things that I want to accomplish.”

Brianna is the first African-American Miss Tennessee.

She won the crown just two weeks ago.

Brianna will represent the state in the Miss America Pageant in September.

Right now she is on a media tour across Tennessee.