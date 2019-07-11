Judge rules Janet Hinds violated her bond

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A judge finds that the woman accused of hitting and killing a Chattanooga Police officer violated her bond.

After hearing from both sides the judge raised Janet Hinds’ bond to $175,000.

Hinds is accused of hitting and killing Officer Nicholas Galinger in February.

Prosecutors say she left the scene and they believe she was under the influence.

Recently she failed a drug test. It tested positive for alcohol.

While she denies she drank, a judge found there was enough evidence that she violated her bond.

The father of the police officer, Barry galinger, told us he is pleased with the decision.

“We are glad that she had to stand responsible for a higher bond and more intensive samples, urine tests. She is either going to pass them or she is going to fail them.”

Hinds will be back in court on September 4th.

Prosecutors say they plan to set a trial date at that time.