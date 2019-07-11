Hamilton County School Board gets a look at another FY20 budget proposal

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County School Board Members are in budget overtime.

They have to come up with another budget proposal after county commissioners voted down the originally pitched $443 million budget.

That one included more money.

Now, they’re looking at slashing the original proposal by $33 million.

On Thursday, school officials presented to the board a $410 million budget proposal.

They have proposed various cuts to what were going to be additions to the school district.

The teacher pay raise goes from 5% to 2.5%, and they proposed getting rid of several positions including 14 counselors and 5 special education teachers.

“They’re trying to give a small raise to the teachers and I think that’s essential and we’re trying to meet special ed mandates and those are the two most essential and while they’re not as fully funded as we like, they’re at least partially funded,” District 9 School Board Member Steve Highlander said

They’re also looking at partially restoring general school fees.

They were proposing to eliminate them.

“If it’s college and career advancement, If it’s reading interventionists, something along those lines I think we could use that million dollars in a better way than just school fees,” District 8 School Board Member Tucker McClendon said.

School board members will have a budget workshop and will have a joint meeting with the county commission before approving a budget proposal.

That proposal will then go county commission.