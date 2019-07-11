Bradley Co. EMT Jeff Jones wins our First Responder of the Month

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Highly trained and motivated.

That’s one way to describe Jeff Jones of Cleveland.

A navy veteran of the first gulf war, his experience and dedication to Bradley county E-M-S brought him to our attention.

That’s why he’s our First Responder of the month.

Jeff Jones is an EMT…but he’s also a para-medic and is certified in critical care. Working as part of a well-trained team for the Bradley county emergency medical service..he would be a good one have on your team if you had a medical emergency.

“I’ve been able to witness a lot of – miracles. I’ve been involved in some really tough calls,. I’ve been involved in some calls that make you cry, make you happy, make you feel good to be a person, you know you’ve been able to help people.”

Jeff is a veteran first responder with 23 years experience. He is much in demand…. and he also works in the Erlanger Emergency room in Dunlap.

“That’s what keeps me going. A lot of the people I work with, I think they have kind of the same mentality, we’re not here for the money, we’re not here for the fame and glory, we’re here to help people.”

Jeff was nominated for our award by his daughter Maddie…who wants to spend her life following in her dad’s footsteps.

“My dad is really good at his job, he’s very dedicated to it, he loves to serve his community, and I felt like he was very deserving of this reward.”

Jeff Jones was part of that team effort to save a 5 year old boy who was choked on food several years ago.

He says that was a real challenge.

“Technically he was, clinically dead. We got him back, and I actually was here at the station, and his mother brought him by and it was like, WOW! Kid was bouncing all around, I mean he was perfectly normal, no remnant of any illness or injury.”

For years of service to his community through his daily life-saving job…we are proud to name Jeff Jones of the Bradley County EMS as our first Responder of the Month.

In Bradley county, Bill Mitchell News 12 Now. >