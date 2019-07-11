Community reacts to the passing of Chef Neville Forsythe

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Flowers and balloons sat outside the doors of Mrs. B’s Reggae Cafe on Broad Street Wednesday after its owner and chef Neville Forsythe died in a crash Monday in Bartow County.

“I just found it hard to believe that he was gone,” Talk Radio Host Brian Joyce said.

Since the crash, posts have flooded the restaurant’s Facebook page of people sharing their condolences.

Joyce was regular at the restaurant.

“Really grew to appreciate everything that they do here, was just delicious food, friendly people, and just the nicest couple,” Joyce said.

Joyce has started a Go Fund Me campaign to help raise money for Forsythe’s wife, Marilyn.

“If anyone has not been to Mrs. B’s, it was literally a mom and pop operation with Chef Neville in the kitchen and Marilyn serving tables and you know, she’s obviously lost her husband, she’s lost her business partner, I’m sure she still has plenty of bills to pay and a business to run not to mention funeral expenses and I just want to make sure that she’s being taken care of,” Joyce said.

Forsythe was from Jamaica, but a longtime resident of Chattanooga.

He was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

Joyce said he’ll remember Forsythe by his hospitality and kindness.

As for the cafe, a sign is now taped to the door saying the cafe is closed, thanking support and saying “please pray for our family.”