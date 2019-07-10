Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – July 10th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Scattered Storms Will Finally Cool Us Off Soon!

Fair to partly cloudy, but only spotty showers possible through the night time. Very warm and muggy again overnight with lows 75-77.

Scattered showers and storms will move in from the Northwest later Thursday as a cool front gets a little closer. Some of these storms could be quite strong. Highs won’t be as hot between 90-92. A few lingering showers and storms will continue into Thursday night with lows in the low 70’s.

A few scattered PM showers and storms possible again for Friday with more clouds and a few weekend showers depending on the track on what may be Hurricane Barry near the Louisiana Coast by Saturday. Highs may stay in the 80’s for a few days and a break in the heat may continue through next Monday.

90 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

