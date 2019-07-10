Troopers identify man killed in Sequatchie County wreck

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Signal Mountain man was killed in a three vehicle accident Tuesday night in Sequatchie County.
It happened on US 127 in the valley just off the mountain near East Valley Road.
Troopers say a 1991 Toyota pickup was heading north when it crossed the line and hit a Dodge pickup head on.
The Toyota driver, Andy Clark of Signal Mountain was pronounced dead at the scene.
The couple in the other pickup were not seriously injured.
But a third pickup hit debris from the first crash and wrecked.
That driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.