Troopers identify man killed in Sequatchie County wreck

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Signal Mountain man was killed in a three vehicle accident Tuesday night in Sequatchie County.

It happened on US 127 in the valley just off the mountain near East Valley Road.

- Advertisement -

Troopers say a 1991 Toyota pickup was heading north when it crossed the line and hit a Dodge pickup head on.

The Toyota driver, Andy Clark of Signal Mountain was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple in the other pickup were not seriously injured.

But a third pickup hit debris from the first crash and wrecked.

That driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.