Suspect identified through Police cameras pleads guilty in April shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Deontae Ornez Talley took a plea deal in court on Wednesday in an April shooting.

He was originally charged with Criminal Homicide in the death of Tymetrick Graham on Dodson Avenue on April 15th.

Today, he pleaded to Voluntary Manslaughter and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

In the deal, he gets six years (parole at 35%) for the Manslaughter and six years (no parole) for the gun charge.

Police say Talley and Graham were in a fight before the shooting.

Investigators identified him from their Real Time Intelligence Center cameras at the convenience store where the shooting happened.