Ringgold shops and restaurants flooded Tuesday Night

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The heat was the main weather story for most of us on Tuesday, but the storms that came after it grabbed the attention in Ringgold.

The downtown area saw flashing flooding from the storm.

- Advertisement -

And today, shops and restaurants are cleaning up.

The Home Plate Grill and Caffeine Addicts were just a couple of businesses that were swamped.

Home Plate co-owner Dewayne May told us today that it is a bit overwhelming.

“I think everyone of us had a situation going on but we were still able to drop what we were doing and go help our neighbors out.”