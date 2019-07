CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police need your help in locating a wanted man.

64 year old, Walter Carter is wanted for Aggravated Domestic Assault.

Carter is accused of breaking down the door, and strangling the victim.

He is said to look older than in this photo.

If you know where Carter is, call Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via Chattanooga PD Mobile App.