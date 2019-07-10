Orlando Scores in 91st Minute to Secure 1-1 Draw Against Red Wolves

(chattredwolves.com) MONTVERDE, Fla. (July 10, 2019) –Chattanooga Red Wolves SC drew Orlando city B 1-1 at Montverde Academy Wednesday night. The draw extends the Red Wolves’ unbeaten stretch to seven matches.

Forward Sito Seoane opened up scoring in the 13th minute, netting his second goal of the season. Defender Vangjel Zguro sent a long service in from the left defensive flank to find Seoane outside of Orlando’s 18-yard box. Seoane took one touch off his chest and lobbed the ball in over goalkeeper Juliano Chade’s reach, giving the Red Wolves an early lead. The goal marked Zguro’s fifth assist of the season.

The Red Wolves would hold on to the 1-0 lead until Orlando’s Tresor Mbuyu leveled the match up in the first minute of added time. Despite Orlando playing a man down for the final minutes of the game due to a red card,Mbuyu found the top left corner of the net after receiving a pass in from Orlando Captain Ates Diouf, tying it up 1-1. It was that score that would hold true at the final whistle.

Goalkeeper Alex Mangels finished the night with two key saves, one cross claimed and one punch. Midfielder Conor Doyle had a solid performance, as well, recording six tackles and a 97.8% passing accuracy, the highest of the team. Fellow midfielder Ualefi recorded two tackles and a 97.5% passing accuracy. It was Seoane who led the team in shots on the night with four total, three of which were on target.

Up next, the Red Wolves travel to Madison, Wisconsin to face Forward Madison FC on Saturday, July 13. The match marks the third and final regular season meeting between Chattanooga and Madison and kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on ESPN+.