Mrs. B’s Reggae Cafe chef passes away in crash

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Mrs. B’s Reggae Cafe Chef Neville Forsythe died in a crash on I-75 Monday.

According to the crash report, Forsythe was riding in an SUV.

It says that the driver lost control after a tire failure.

The SUV then ran off the road and hit a tree.

Forsythe was from Jamaica, but a longtime resident of Chattanooga.

His wife Marylin owns Mrs. B’s Reggae Cafe on Broad Street.

According to the restaurant’s website, Forsythe was a chef at the cafe.

It says that he was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York.