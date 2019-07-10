Mom To Mom – Five Minute Workout to Tone Your Arms

It’s so hard to take that time to go to the gym. If you’re a working mom, it is impossible to get that time to yourself so here’s a great five minute workout to tone your arms.

Start with 25 tight front arm circles and then after your 25 times of forward, take it backwards. Next, get an eight pound weight and you can use whatever weight you want to use, whatever weight you feel comfortable with. Do 30 bicep curls and you could break those up and do 30 of these full bicep curls, or you can go 10 of these half bicep curls, however you want to do it.

After you’re done with your 30 bicep curls, you’re going to find a chair and you’re going to do some tricep dips, and you’re going to do 30 of these, and you just go up. This works the back of your arm really good.

After you’ve done your tricep dips, you’re going to pick your weights back up after you’ve given your arms a little rest from the weights, and you’re just going to take it over your head, go up and down, and this also works the back really good. So five minutes later, you’ve got the best arm workout right here in your living room.

