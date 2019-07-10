UPDATE: HCSO locates missing autistic boy

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- UPDATE: Hunter Souders was safely located this morning just before 11:00 a.m.

The search has concluded.

- Advertisement -

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 18 year old Hunter Allen Souders.

Hunter was last seen by his family around 11:00 pm Tuesday.

Related Article: Three Hamilton County commissioners demand termination of deputy

According to HCSO, Hunter is autistic and is not on his medication.

Hunter is described as:

White/Male

18 years old

5’11”

140LBS

blonde (short ‘bur’ style haircut)

hazel eyes

There is no clothing description at this time.

Currently, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating the search for Souders with internal assets and is being assisted by Hamilton County STARS.

Anyone having information about the whereabouts of Hunter Allen Souders is asked to call 911.