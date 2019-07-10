Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office testing body cams

HAMILTON COUNTY, (TENN) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of testing out body cams.

Currently 20 to 25 deputies are trying the devices before the department begins outfitting about 300 sworn deputies and jailers.

They will be in the testing phase until early 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office has been using car dash cams for a while now, but they are just now implementing body cams.

The plan is for every officer in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department to be wearing a body cam by the middle of 2020.