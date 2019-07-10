Georgia couple plead guilty to pornography in case involving two children

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WDEF) – An Augusta couple plead guilty to a child pornography case described as a “cesspool of cooperative depravity” by a U.S. Attorney.

33 year old Charles Brandon Powell and 25 year old Carrie Marie Minton pleaded to federal charges of Production of Child Pornography.

But authorities intervened before it became worse.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted Georgia authorities that the couple were setting up a sexual encounter with an 8 year old girl online.

They say Minton also sent an explicit photo of another 5 year old girl to Powell in the process.

Local authorities intervened before either of the two children were further harmed.

Prosecutor Bobby Christine says “The facts of this case are sickening and disturbing, revealing a cesspool of cooperative depravity.”

“Quick action from our federal and state law enforcement partners halted this scheme in the early stages, thankfully sparing further exploitation of two innocent children.”

Powell and Minton face a sentence between 15 and 30 years, without parole in the federal system, when they are sentenced.

“This case is an excellent example of how partnerships between the FBI and our state and local law enforcement agencies are essential in protecting our citizens and in particular, children, our most vulnerable citizens,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta FBI.