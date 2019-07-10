Baylor Swim Relay Team Ranked Number One in America

(press release) CHATTANOOGA, TN- The Baylor Swim Club had eleven athletes earn National Interscholastic Coach Association (NISCA) All American status for the 2018-19 high school swimming season. That makes over 100 individuals and over 125 relays earning All-American status in the program’s rich history of excellence.
Highlighting the 2018-19 season, was the Baylor School girl’s 200 medley relay of Ellie Waldrep, Jewel Gordon, Addison Smith, and Callie West. The quartet swam the fastest time in the entire country on route to winning the state championship in a school and state record time of 1:39.91. This is the 16th time in Baylor’s history where one of the program’s relays ranked first in the country.
Highlighting the individual All-American honors for the Baylor Swim Club were the following:
- Princeton bound Senior Addison Smith earned All American honors in the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, and 200 IM. Addison’s state championship performance in the 500 free was the 6th fastest time in the country and the 2nd fastest by a senior!
- Sophomore Ellie Waldrep earned All-American status with the 4th fastest time in the nation in the 100 backstroke! Ellie also earned All American honors as well in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle
- Junior Cecilia Porter swimming for Signal Mountain earned All-American honors in the 100 breaststroke with the 11th fastest time in the country! Cecilia is committed to the University of Florida
- All three of these young ladies have since qualified for the 2020 United States Olympic Trials and will be competing at the USA Swimming Senior National Championships later this summer at Stanford University.
- The University of Southern California bound Jack Kirby earned All-American honors in the 100 backstroke with the 4th fastest time in the country by a Senior and the 50 & 100 freestyles. Jack will be swimming against the best in the World at the FINA World Championships in a few days in Gwangju, South Korea. He will be representing his home country of Barbados.
- Junior State Champion Alex Borisov earned All-American Honors in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 breaststroke