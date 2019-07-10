Baylor Swim Relay Team Ranked Number One in America

(press release) CHATTANOOGA, TN- The Baylor Swim Club had eleven athletes earn National Interscholastic Coach Association (NISCA) All American status for the 2018-19 high school swimming season. That makes over 100 individuals and over 125 relays earning All-American status in the program’s rich history of excellence.

Highlighting the 2018-19 season, was the Baylor School girl’s 200 medley relay of Ellie Waldrep, Jewel Gordon, Addison Smith, and Callie West. The quartet swam the fastest time in the entire country on route to winning the state championship in a school and state record time of 1:39.91. This is the 16th time in Baylor’s history where one of the program’s relays ranked first in the country.

Highlighting the individual All-American honors for the Baylor Swim Club were the following: