Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – July 9th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Heat & More Humidity For the Week Ahead, With The Heat Indices Most Afternoons Topping 100.



This Morning: Expect fair skies to continue through the morning, with quite warm and muggy conditions and with some patchy fog possible. Lows will fall between 72 & 78 in most areas.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny and dry weather returns for Tuesday afternoon, and once again, it will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid 90’s. The heat index levels more than likely will get between 100-104 during the afternoon hours.

Overnight: Fair skies, very warm and muggy conditions will continue for tonight, with lows only in the low & mid 70’s.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid again for Wednesday, with highs well into the 90’s with only isolated late afternoon showers and storms popping up.

A few more scattered late-day showers and storms possible later Thursday as a cool front gets a little closer. Highs by Friday will be a little closer to 90. More heat and humidity returns for the upcoming weekend.

90 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

