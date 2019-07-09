Walker County K9 killed after attacking Deputy

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia – A K9 from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office had to be shot and killed, after it attacked a deputy.

It happened last Saturday.

Several deputies were serving a felony warrant on Kristen Drive in Chickamauga.

As several individuals were being taken into custody, K9 Rocky became aggressive and uncontrollable towards Deputy Corey Griffin, and refused all commands.

Investigators say the K9 attacked his partner, bit his arm seriously, and refused to release it.

Fearing that he might be disabled, Deputy Griffin drew his service weapon, fired and struck the K9 three times.

This was the second time that K9 Rocky had attacked Deputy Griffin in the four years that they had been partners.

Rocky was a six year old Belgian Malinois.