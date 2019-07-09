Super Star Freshmen Will Collide in Georgia-Memphis Basketball Match Up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Memphis will host Georgia this season in a matchup that features two of the nation’s most heralded incoming freshmen as part of a scheduling alliance between the Southeastern Conference and American Athletic Conference.

The SEC and AAC announced in April they had formed a scheduling alliance. The plan calls for four SEC schools to hold home-and-home series with four AAC programs.

Matchups were revealed Tuesday.

Houston will visit South Carolina on Dec. 8. Memphis will host Georgia, SMU will visit Vanderbilt and Ole Miss will play at Wichita State on Jan. 4.

Memphis forward James Wiseman is the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the 2019 class and Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is rated second according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

Memphis signed the nation’s No. 1 overall recruiting class.

