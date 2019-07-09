Lookouts Losing Skid Reaches Five Games After Tuesday Loss to Jackson

(lookouts.com) The Jackson Generals scored four runs in the eighth en route to a 7-5 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts. It was Chattanooga’s fifth straight loss.

Lookouts starting pitcher Scott Moss delivered another quality start for the home team. The southpaw only allowed one earned run in six innings to lower his season ERA to 3.23. Moss also struck out five batters and is now fourth in the league with 104 Ks.

Down 2-0, Brantley Bell launched his sixth homer of the year to cut Jackon’s lead to one. One inning later Mitch Nay tied the game on a double and Ibandel Isabel catapulted a homer to right field to make it 4-2 Chattanooga.

The lead didn’t last long as the Generals scored one in the seventh and four more in the eighth. Mitch Nay hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to bring the team within two, but the team fell short. Nay currently leads the league in slugging (.573) and OPS (.937).

After an off day tomorrow the team starts a six-game series against Biloxi. Chattanooga returns home on Thursday, July 18 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.