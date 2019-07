CHATTANOOGA, (Tenn) – The Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has given the all clear after a bomb threat was made at a local Chattanooga rehabilitation center.

Chattanooga Police spokesperson Trevor Tomas says that The staff of CADAS chose to evacuate while the EOD team checked it out.

- Advertisement -

Police responded the building around seven p.m Tuesday night.

Nearby streets were closed off during the investigation

Nothing was located and all staff returned to the building.