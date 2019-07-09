Chattanooga City Council passes temporary ban on scooters

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga has placed a temporary ban on electric scooters.

On Tuesday, council members unanimously passed the final reading of a ordinance that puts a 6-month moratorium on rental e-scooters.

- Advertisement -

Other cities have experienced issues with the dockless small vehicles.

Two council members who sponsored the halt have shared concerns over dumping and safety problems that other places have seen.

Councilman Ken Smith said he hopes that during the 6-month moratorium scooter companies will take steps to ensure safety.

Council members have said that there has been interest by a few e-scooter rental companies to come to the scenic city.