American scientist’s body reportedly found in Greece

Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, was reported missing exactly a week ago near the port of Chania. Colleagues at the conference told authorities they believed she had gone for a run in the area. A public notice of her disappearance was posted in Greece.
Ekathimerini did not report any further details and there was no comment from local authorities on any suspected cause of death. Local police in Chania confirmed to CBS News that they had found the body of a woman who appeared to be roughly the same age as Eaton, but they were still waiting for family members to confirm the identity.
Police and firefighters, joined by local volunteers, conducted a wide searched for days across the surrounding area. Emily Kappes, a cousin of the missing scientist, told The Associated Press that Eaton’s husband and two sons had traveled to Crete to assist in the search.