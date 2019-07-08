Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – July 8th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Heat & More Humidity For the Week Ahead !



Monday Morning: A few areas of fog, and if you saw one of the showers or stray storms late Sunday you’re more likely to encounter some patchy dense fog this morning. Lows between 67 & 73 for most of the area.

Monday Afternoon: Mainly sunny, hot, & humid. Today’s heat index levels will most likely be between 97 & 103, and that same “feels like” category will be in effect for most of the work week ahead.

The forecast is looking a little drier and hotter for the first half of this week with highs well into the 90’s and that heat index once between 97 & 103 with a only a few isolated afternoon showers and storms. Most of those showers & storms won’t pop up until Wednesday.

A few more scattered PM showers and storms possible later Thursday. Above normal temperatures will continue for the next 7 Days.

90 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July/

