Vols Football Fan Day Set For August 4th at Neyland Stadium

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteer football team invite fans to meet the Vols inside Neyland Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 4, for “Fan Day,” which will feature an open practice followed by an autograph session.

Admission and parking are free for the event.

Gate 21 will open for fans at 1:30 p.m. and the open practice will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The autograph session will begin at the conclusion of practice at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Stations will be designated by position group on each sideline, and Pruitt will have a separate table. Fans can also take part in photo stations, enter to win contests, Kids Corner activities, and more.

Fans interested in attending the post-practice autograph session on the field will need to secure a wristband as they enter Gate 21. Wristbands will be distributed on a “first-come, first-served” basis and will only be available while supplies last. A wristband will not guarantee an autograph due to time constraints. Fans attending with a wristband may start to line up for autographs beginning at 4 p.m.

Concessions stands on the lower level will be open throughout the stadium, while the Official Athletic Team Store at Gate 20 will also be open for fans.

Members of the Tennessee Athletics ticket sales team will be available at Neyland Stadium for fans interested in purchasing season tickets or the Vol Pass for the upcoming football season.

The Tennessee Athletics’ Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the event. More information on the policy can be found here.

Fans are also advised that if inclement weather forces practice indoors, the autograph session will be canceled.