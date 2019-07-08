TECH BYTE: Tech to Make Your Flight, Trip More Enjoyable

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — With the kids out of school, summer is the best time for many families to travel.

Best Buy’s Nathan Roach says noise cancelling headphones come in handy when you’re on a plane or in a loud, busy airport, and want some peace and quiet.

“Bose makes a model called the QC 35, which helps to not only drown out the airplane noise, but all the other noise that you have going on in a plane,” Roach said.

Headphone splitters are great for kids wanting to watch a movie while in the car or plane for a long time.

“Whether you have one tablet, or one screen, you can run two sets of headphones to it, which is really nice,” he said.

And if you’re planning to travel out of the country, Roach also recommends getting a travel adapter.

“A lot of people forget when you travel overseas, that you not only need something to convert the electricity, but something to actually adapt the size of the plug,” Roach said. “We carry things like that, all-in-one solutions, to where you can take it with you, and you can have peace of mind, knowing that you’re not going to ruin your electronics.”

You won’t even have to worry about losing your luggage anymore.

Some small, compact Tiles help you keep track of it, and they’re easy to hide in your bag.

“You can actually hook the tiles to your luggage,” Roach said. “You can hide them inside your luggage, maybe put them on your keys, but what it does, is if you were to ever lose your luggage, or your luggage gets misplaced, you’re going to be able to find the luggage through the Tile app, and through the Tile community, actually be able to see through GPS exactly where that luggage is, and you’ll be able to recover the luggage much easier.”

You should also bring with you portable battery packs.

“The whole family can use them, and you can get multiple charges on your devices, and you’re not going to have to worry about trying to find a charger and outlet to plug into.”

And if you want Internet access, Roach says most smartphones now have WiFi hotspots.

Just contact your carrier, and get them to activate it for you.

If you don’t want to use your phone, you can always buy stand alone hotspots for wireless Internet on the go.