“Stranger Things” season 3 breaks Netflix streaming records

The long-awaited third season of Netflix’s science-fiction hit

The season is “breaking Netflix records,”the company announced Monday on Twitter. Since its global launch, 40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show — more than any other film of series in its first four days. Netflix also said 18.2 million household accounts have already finished the entire eight episode season.

.@Stranger_Things 3 is breaking Netflix records! 40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season. — Netflix US (@netflix) July 8, 2019

- Advertisement -

The Emmy-award winning hit set in the 80’s follows a group of kids as they discover their seemingly ordinary town of Hawkins, Indiana, is a bit more supernatural. The show helped launch the careers of some of its young stars, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Millie Bobby Brown. Twins Matt and Ross Duffer are the creators, writers and directors of the show.

“Stranger Things” isn’t the only record-breaker this summer for the platform. Netflix recently announced the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston movie “Murder Mystery” was watched by over 30 million accounts worldwide in its first three days.

While millions may be bingeing the hit, many are already asking: When is season 4 coming out? The first season of the series premiered in 2016, with the second following the next year. However, it took over a year and a half for the third installment, so fans are undeniably antsy.

There has been no official word on season four of the show, but last year David Harbour who plays police chief Jim Hopper onscreen, told CNET the series would at least go to four seasons.

“We’re either going to season four or season five,” Harbour said at the time. “It’s still being debated. I do know the arc of the story, though. This was something that I discussed with [show creators] the Duffer brothers right from day one.”

[embedded content]