Jackson Generals Hand Lookouts Fourth Straight Loss

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped their fourth game in a row, losing to the Jackson Generals, 5-3.

In the second inning the Generals jumped out in front on a Ramon Hernandez RBI double and a Mark Karaviotis RBI single. They added another run in the thid on a Jeffry Baez solo shot and one in the fourth on a RBI single by starting pitcher Joel Payamps. Along with helping his own cause, the righty fired seven shutout innings while striking out seven batters.

- Advertisement -

Down four runs in the fourth the Lookouts chipped away with a run in the bottom of the inning on a throwing error by Jazz Chisholm. They loaded the bases in the bottom of the eigth and scored two runs, but couldn’t complete the rally.

In the loss, Alfredo Rodriguez recorded his 25th game with two or more hits. He is now second in the league with 96 hits.

Tomorrow, the two teams face off for one last time before hitting the road. Lefthander Scott Mosswill face off against RHP Emilio Vargas for the second time this series.