Hamilton County inmate nabbed, questions remain

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – After around 35 hours of being on the loose, authorities were able to nab Anthony Labron Bell.

He was found in handcuffs with a broken chain.

“We’re thankful and pleased that this is now ended,” Hamilton County Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said in a press conference Monday.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Bell went to Erlanger hospital on Friday.

He then escaped from the hospital Sunday.

Authorities didn’t give specifics, because of an ongoing criminal investigation.

But, we know that Bell was arrested around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon in an area close to N. Germantown Rd. by the Sheriff’s FAST team, Chattanooga Police, and U.S. Marshals Service.

“They go about this every day look for fugitives, people that either escapees or have outstanding warrants and their skills and partnerships together is exactly how he was found,” Chief Deputy Garrett said.

Detectives are investigating what exactly Bell was doing while he was on the run.

Investigators believe he broke into Professional Industrial Tire and took clothing.

Bell was found in clothes believed to be different from the ones taken.

Authorities aren’t sure whether or not he burglarized other places.

“That will be as I said, part of that review over this last 35 or so hours that he’s been out, where he’s been and what he’s been doing,” Chief Deputy Garrett said.

There is an internal investigation on whether or not protocol was followed before he escaped the hospital.

As for Bell, he was in jail for various charges, from drugs and robbery, to Statutory Rape.

Now, he faces a felony escape charge and charges related to the break in at Professional Industrial Tire.

Deputy Chief Garrett added that escapes from facilities like a hospital are rare in Hamilton County.

He said the last time it happened was over five years ago.