TWRA cracking down on intoxicated boaters

HAMILTON CO. Tenn (WDEF) –

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency participated in Operation Dry Water during the fourth of July holiday weekend.

The TWRA along with the Coast Guard and National Association of Boating Law Administration started this campaign in 2009.

Boating officers want boaters to know that operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is illegal in Tennessee.

Recently, wildlife officers have seen a slight increase in BUI numbers.

David Holt is a patrol officer in the Hamilton County area.

“Throughout the state we are up on our numbers a little bit on boating under the influence cases. But it is something that occurs year in and year out that we try to cut down to a minimum as much as we can because many of the accidents that we work unfortunately have alcohol impairment as a contributing factor and we want to limit that as much as possible,” says Holt.

addition to keeping drunk boaters to a minimal, officers were also checking for life jackets and other important boating safety items.

This campaign runs every year near the fourth of July.