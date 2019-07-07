UPDATE: HCSO Searching For An Escaped Inmate

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Updated information: According to HCSO, the inmate is a black male, 5’10”, weighing 160 pounds, and is 29 years old.

He was last seen wearing a green Erlanger Hospital gown and handcuffs.

- Advertisement -

HCSO is asking anyone who may have any information or may have seen him to contact HCSO at 423-622-0022.

The name has not been released yet but we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Original Post: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate that has escaped custody.

According to HCSO, the inmate was receiving medical treatment at Erlanger Hospital this morning around 6:30 am.

Officers are still looking for the suspect.

We will update you as we find out more.