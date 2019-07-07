Chattanooga Market gets peachy this weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today brought a sweet event to the Chattanooga Market: the annual Peach Festival.

There were over 150 vendors that offered a variety of peach dishes.

From fresh peaches, peach salsa and peach jam everything was very peachy!

One 18-year Chattanooga market vendor says the market is everything to her.

“I feed off of the energy off of this market. This is what keeps me going,” says vendor Lannie Harte.

“You better have a lot of peach products because people come in looking for peach products and I don’t grow apples, strawberries or peaches so I get my peaches from the Hazelrig that are also vendors and farmers here.”

Next week the market will be hosting the Five Star Food Fight.