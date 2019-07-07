Arrests Made In Double Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Two arrest have been made in the double shooting that happened Saturday on East 49th street.

According to CPD, the two suspects arrived in a stolen vehicle and began shooting at the home that had five people inside.

A 16 year old was killed and a 19 year old was injured.

The suspects are 14 and 15.

The fifteen year old is charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide (x5), and auto theft.

The fourteen year old is charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide (x5), & possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both suspects are at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Original Post: On July 5, Chattanooga Police responded person shot call at 1419 East 49th street.

When police arrived, they found two victims.

Currently there is no information about the suspect.

Major Crimes and the Gang Unit were on scene to investigate.

Neighbors in the area say they are worried about the safety of the children in the neighborhood.

Angela Sanchez who has lived in the neighborhood for 19 years says, “My son is worried to death because his friends live in this house. His friends, I mean just two or three years ago there was another friend a block over that got shot by a drive by. In his house, just being in the living room on the couch. And it’s scary. I mean i’m worried to death. I hope it’s not one of the kids and the officers can’t tell me anything so yeah.”

Investigators are talking to several witnesses. They believe this is an isolated incident.

No update has been given on the two victims.

Stick with News 12 as we keep you updated with the latest information.